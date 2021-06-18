Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Not Divyanka Tripathi, THIS contestant is the highest paid celeb on the show; Scroll down to know salary of each contestant

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors most popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is hitting the headlines ever since the contestants have reached Cape Town, South Africa. Every now and then, celebs such as Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood and Divyanka Tripathi are keeping the fans on their toes by posting amazing pics and videos from the set of KKK 11. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is currently in the news after the fees of contestants were revealed.

As per a report in Tellychakkar, Rohit Shetty and several popular TV celebs are getting whopping salary from the makers of the show. To everyone's surprise, the list has been topped by singer Rahul Vaidya followed by actress Divyanka Tripathi, while at the bottom is actress Maheck Chahal. Here we have brought you the complete list of how much contestants and host is being paid:

Rohit Shetty

The ace Bollywood director and the host of KKK 11, is reportedly being paid a whopping Rs 49 lakhs per episode.

Maheck Chahal

The Kawach actress is getting paid Rs 1.5 lakhs per episode.

Aastha Gill

The popular singer is getting paid Rs 1.85 lakh per episode

Sourabh Raaj Jain

TV's popular Krishna is getting paid Rs 2 lakh per episode

Sana Makbul

Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress is getting paid Rs 2.45 lakh per episode.

Vishal Aditya Singh

Ex Bigg Boss contestant is getting paid Rs 3.34 lakh per episode.

Varun Sood

MTV Splitsvilla and Ace of Space ex-contestant is getting paid Rs 3.83 lakh per episode.

Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss 14 fame is getting paid Rs 4.43 lakh per episode.

Shweta Tiwari

Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress, who is among the most famous actress in the Television industry, is getting paid Rs 4 lakh per episode.

Abhinav Shukla

Bigg Boss 14 fame is getting Rs 4.25 lakh per episode.

Anushka Sen

Jhansi Ki Rani actress is getting paid Rs 5 lakh per episode.

Arjun Bijlani

Naagin fame Arjun is taking home Rs 7 lakh per episode

Divyanka Tripathi

One of the most famous TV actresses is getting a huge amount of Rs 10 lakh per episode.

Rahul Vaidya

Bigg Boss 14 fame singer Rahul is getting a whopping Rs 15 lakh per episode

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv