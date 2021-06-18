Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Per episode income of the contestants REVEALED; THIS contestant makes the most out of them all
New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors most popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is hitting the headlines ever since the contestants have reached Cape Town, South Africa. Every now and then, celebs such as Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood and Divyanka Tripathi are keeping the fans on their toes by posting amazing pics and videos from the set of KKK 11. The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is currently in the news after the fees of contestants were revealed.
As per a report in Tellychakkar, Rohit Shetty and several popular TV celebs are getting whopping salary from the makers of the show. To everyone's surprise, the list has been topped by singer Rahul Vaidya followed by actress Divyanka Tripathi, while at the bottom is actress Maheck Chahal. Here we have brought you the complete list of how much contestants and host is being paid:
Rohit Shetty
View this post on Instagram
The ace Bollywood director and the host of KKK 11, is reportedly being paid a whopping Rs 49 lakhs per episode.
Maheck Chahal
View this post on Instagram
The Kawach actress is getting paid Rs 1.5 lakhs per episode.
Aastha Gill
View this post on Instagram
The popular singer is getting paid Rs 1.85 lakh per episode
Sourabh Raaj Jain
View this post on Instagram
TV's popular Krishna is getting paid Rs 2 lakh per episode
Sana Makbul
View this post on Instagram
Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress is getting paid Rs 2.45 lakh per episode.
Vishal Aditya Singh
View this post on Instagram
Ex Bigg Boss contestant is getting paid Rs 3.34 lakh per episode.
Varun Sood
View this post on Instagram
MTV Splitsvilla and Ace of Space ex-contestant is getting paid Rs 3.83 lakh per episode.
Nikki Tamboli
View this post on Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame is getting paid Rs 4.43 lakh per episode.
Shweta Tiwari
View this post on Instagram
Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress, who is among the most famous actress in the Television industry, is getting paid Rs 4 lakh per episode.
Abhinav Shukla
View this post on Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame is getting Rs 4.25 lakh per episode.
Anushka Sen
View this post on Instagram
Jhansi Ki Rani actress is getting paid Rs 5 lakh per episode.
Arjun Bijlani
View this post on Instagram
Naagin fame Arjun is taking home Rs 7 lakh per episode
Divyanka Tripathi
View this post on Instagram
One of the most famous TV actresses is getting a huge amount of Rs 10 lakh per episode.
Rahul Vaidya
View this post on Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame singer Rahul is getting a whopping Rs 15 lakh per episode
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv