New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors TV's one of the most popular stunt-based reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Just like other seasons, this year too several big celebs of the TV industry, including Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari and Varun Sood, are part of the show, while it is being hosted by Bollywood's ace director Rohit Shetty.

So far, we have got to know that evicted contestant Vishal Aditya Singh has entered as a wild card contestant in the show. Now, we have got hands on one of the major and shocking updates from Cape Town that will blow your minds. As per Khabribaba.everything, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is going to witness mass elimination on the show. Every week one contestant is evicted from the show, however, this week, fans might witness not two or three but five eliminations leaving behind Top 8 contestants.

According to the khabribaba.everything, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raj Jain and Anushka Sen will be out of the show. And with this KKK 11 will get its Top 8 contestants, namely Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Well, if this report is to be believed then, this will be Khatron Ke Khiladi's first-ever mass eviction compared to all the previous seasons.

Meanwhile, contestants are keeping the fans hooked by dropping sneak peek into their Cape Town life. Recently, Sana and Vishal have taken the internet by storm by posting mushy pics on the social media handle. Vishal took to his Instagram handle and captioned the image as "Aayat ki tarah"

the show is expected to hit the small screens in July with a new set of stunts. However, this time the stunts will be a lot more difficult than in previous seasons.

