New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is nearing its end and as the grand finale is getting closer, there are a lot of speculations going on regarding the winner of the show. A few sections of fans are claiming that Ajrun Bijlani has won the show and they have even started congratulating the actor for the same on social media handle.

Yes, Twitter is flooded with reactions and congratulatory messages on Arjun Bijlani's alleged win in the adventure reality show's 11th season. One user wrote, "He has gone through a lot of things and suffered a lot. He wanted to win this show for his son! And he did!" The other one said, "So the Winner of #KhatronKeKhiladi11 is one and only ARJUNNNNNN BIJLANIIIIII !!!!!!!"

Not just fans but Salil Arun Kumar Sand also took to his official social media handle to say that Arjun Bijlani has won the show. He posted a picture and wrote, "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani lifts the trophy!! Congratulations!!"

He liked Finally it's Confirmed 🙈❤️❤️ Congrats Mere hero So so so proud of You 🤗❤️🤩.@Thearjunbijlani #ArjunBijlani pic.twitter.com/fTY5sLIDd8 — ❥ A Blessed Arjuner ❤️💫 (@Secretxgiggles) September 21, 2021

That's not all, his name started trending on social media in no time as soon as fans speculated him being the winner.

Arjuners Arjuners Arjuners our tagline is Trending on 8th position in top 10 wohooo

COMMANDO ARJUN FTW#ArjunBijlani pic.twitter.com/e2UjJPo2JW — ✷A True Fan Of Arjun✷ (@snowyxsecret) September 21, 2021

The reality show also have popular faces like Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli and more. But the list of top finalists include Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rahul Vaidya.

For the unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the grand finale of the same will be held on September 25-26.

On the other hand, rumours are also riff that Divyanka Tripathi is the first runner up.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal