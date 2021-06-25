Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi is enjoying the lavish hospitality at the hotel arranged by her dearest hubby Vivek Dahiya. Here's how contestants are spending their quarantine period

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are back in town and are quarantined in the home and hotels in Mumbai as a precautionary measure owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation across the globe. Contestants, such as Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, among others kept their fans on their toes by dropping amazing pics from Cape Town. And keeping tradition continued, the TV celebs are giving a sneak peek as to how they are spending their quarantine period.

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is quarantined at home, was seen giving back massage to girlfriend Disha Parmar while Divyanka Tripathi is enjoying the lavish hospitality at the hotel arranged by her dearest hubby Vivek Dahiya.

Varun Sood, who is also home quarantined, is spending quality time with his ladylove Divya Aggarwal telling her tales of KKK 11. The model even shared the pics of gifts Varun brought for her from Cape Town.

Nikki Tamboli and Aastha Gill are quarantined at the hotel and are enjoying their time together. Aastha even ringed her birthday in the hotel on Thursday.

Arjun Bijlani, who is touted to be the winner of the KKK 11, is quarantined in a hotel and is missing his family. Taking to Instagram, he even shared a heartwarming pic with his son and captioned it as "Ek main aur ek tu dono mile iss tarah ….. #mylife #throwbackthursday"

After wrapping up the KKK 11 shoot, Bollywood ace director and the host of the show Rohit Shetty, dropped a long note thanking god for not facing any hurdles while shooting for a stunt-based reality show. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote, "A 42-day long crazy & action-packed ride finally comes to an end! However, this season was extra special. At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination by making this season happen against all the odds. I feel truly blessed and thank God and the Universe that we got through the season without any hurdles. I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all! Signing off from Cape Town, back to Mumbai."

Meanwhile, talking about the show, KKK 11 is reportedly to air from July 21 on Colors TV. The show will replace the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3, judged by Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv