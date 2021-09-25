New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is finally going to witness its KKK 11 Grand Finale, and viewers are waiting with bated breathe to know who will lift the trophy among the six finalists, namely Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood.

It was a treat for all the ardent fans to watch their favourite celebs performing some daredevil stunts and crossing every challenging milestone to reach the finale of KKK 11. The stunt-based show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, will hold Grand Finale this weekend, September 25-September 26.

As the show is just hours away to hit the TV screens, here we are with detailed information on how to watch the KKK 11 Grand Finale:

KKK 11 Grand Finale: Where and When to watch?

The finale will be telecasted for two consecutive days on Colors TV, that is, on September 25 and 26 at 9:30 pm.

KKK 11 Grand Finale: How to watch?

Apart from TV, viewers can catch the Grand Finale online by below steps:

- If you are a Jio subscriber then, log in to Jio TV to watch the finale.

- Airtel users can watch the finale on Airtel XStream

- Vodafone users can live stream on Vi Movies and TV.

KKK 11 Grand Finale: Winner Prize

The winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Darr vs Dare will get a trophy and a brand new Maruti Suzuki Swift car.

Rumours are rife that TV star Arjun Bijlani has one the show followed by Divyanka Tripathi (first runner-up) and Rahul Vaidya (second runner-up). However, we have to wait for official confirmation.

Meanwhile, the six finalists graced the Dance Deewane 3 stage along with the host Rohit Shetty. The show was titled Mahasangam, and KKK 11 contestants were seen giving amazing dance performances.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv