New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to air its Grand Finale tonight at Colors TV. The show has been in the news ever since it kick-started in August, and now with its end near, the show's ardent fans are excited-sad both at the same time. In tonight's episode, we will see 5 finalists, namely Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood, competing for the one last time to win the sparkling trophy.

However, with still a few hours to kill until the grand finale, let's take a look at the past winners of the stunt-based reality show.

1. Nethra Raghuraman

The actress-model Nethra was the winner of the first season of the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, which was hosted by superstar Akshay Kumar.

2. Anushka Manchanda

The second season of the KKK was also ruled by a girl after VJ-Singer Anushka won the stunt show hosted by Akshay Kumar.

3. Shabbir Ahluwalia

Kumkum Bhagya fame Shabbir participated in the third season hosted by Priyanka Chopra and emerged as the winner defeating squash player Ritwik Bhattacharya.

4. Aarti Chabria

Once again, the stunt show witnessed the girl power after popular actress Aarti won the show hosted by Akshay Kumar. After winning the show, the actress revealed that the show helped her with developing mental and physical strength.

5. Rajneesh Duggal

The fifth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi marked the debut of Rohit Shetty as a host. This season was won by popular model Rajneesh, wherein he defeated Gurmeet Chaudhary, one of the toughest competitors.

6. Ashish Chowdhry

The popular actor won the sixth season of stunt-show defeating Sagarika Ghose and Meiyang Chang.

7. Sidharth Shukla

Late actor Sidharth was the winner of the seventh season, defeating Sana Sayeed and Mukti Mohan. He gave a tough fight to the contestants in his show, and now the heartthrob of the nation is being badly missed.

8. Shantanu Maheshwari

Popular dancer Shantanu won the eighth season of the show defeating Ravi Dubey and Hina Khan.

9. Punit Pathak

Popular choreographer and Dance+ judge Punit Pathak won the ninth season defeating his toughest competitors Aditya Narayan and Ridhima Pandit.

10. Karishma Tanna

Last but not least, Karishma won the stunt-based reality show defeating Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv