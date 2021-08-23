Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Don't be sad over Vishal's elimination as we have brought you an amazing news that will enlighten your mood.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors TV popular stunt-based reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is hitting the headlines after the show witnessed shocking elimination. In the last episode, Rohit Shetty announced double elimination, that is, Nikki Tamboli and Vishal Aditya Singh. Soon after the episode ended, netizens took to their social media account and expressed their anger over Vishal's elimination.

However, no more to be sad over Vishal's elimination as we have brought you an amazing news that will enlighten your mood. Recently, Colors TV dropped a promo on its official Instagram handle wherein we can see Rohit Shetty announcing Wild Card entry.

Yes, you read that right, Rohit was heard saying those contestants who got eliminated because of their co-contestant will be given one more chance to prove their calibre and to everyone's surprise, Vishal Aditya, Aastha Gill and Sourabh Raaj Jain will be making a dashing entry in the show.

The video was captioned as "GOOD NEWS: @vishalsingh713, @aasthagill aur @sourabhraaj.jain dikhenge phir #KKK11 par. ??"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

For unversed, Sourabh was eliminated after Arjun Bijlani nominated the actor in place of him using his K-medal power during the elimination round. Sourabh took more time in completing the task as a result, he had to say alvida to the daredevil show. Similarly, Aastha was nominated by Shweta Tiwari for a water-based stunt after her team lost the team task. The singer, who is a non-swimmer, was pitted against Abhinav Shukla, who is a swimmer. Since it was an underwater stunt, Aastha aborted the task after trying a couple of times and said alvida to the show.

Now the trio is back to once again, give tough competition to others, lets see who sustains and who gets eliminated.

Meanwhile, so far, Nikki Tamboli and Meher Chahal have been permanently evicted from the show.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv