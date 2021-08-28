TV hottie Shweta Tiwari is slaying in a sequinned floor-grazing gown featuring a risque thigh-high slit on the front and a plunging neckline.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sequin has become a new trend among both Bollywood and Television divas, every now and then, we see celebs donning it like a boss. Recently, Hina Khan was seen in a silver sequin saree on Bigg Boss OTT, now we have another TV hottie Shweta Tiwari slaying in a sequinned gown.

Taking to Instagram, she dropped series of pics from her latest shoot wherein she can be seen adorning designer Victor Robinson's figure-sculpting full sleeve silver sequin gown. The floor-grazing gown had a risque thigh-high slit on the front and a plunging neckline, attached with a see-through panel.

She kept her makeup natural with smoky eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and berry-toned lip shade, making everyone fall in love with her sartorial choice.

She accessorised her look with a pair of strappy silver earrings and matching studs.

Sharing the pic, Shweta captioned it as, "Break All the rules if U have to...and Never, Ever apologise for it."

As soon as she dropped the post, friends and fans bombarded her comment section with appreciating comments. However, what caught our attention was her daughter Palak Tiwari's comment. Calling her mother "sissss", she wrote, "Posing a little like me but I’ll let it pass cuz u look better doing it lol"

Currently, she can be seen in Colors TV popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, rocking all the stunts like a PRO. She is one of the strongest contestants on Rohit Shetty's show giving a tough fight to Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani and others.

On the work front, she rose to fame with the character Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She went on to feature in Begusarai, Parvarrish and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Apart from this, she has also participated in reality shows, such as Nach Baliye 2, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and was the winner of Bigg Boss 4.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv