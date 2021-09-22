The top five finalists along with Arjun Bijlani in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 were Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya and Vishal Aditya Singh. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is on the verge of its end and the grand finale episode will be airing on September 25. But the name of the winner is already out. Yes, we are talking about Arjun Bijlani. Till now a lot of fans on social media were congratulating him on his alleged win and now the news has been confirmed by the actor's wife.

It's true! Arjun's wife Neha took to her official social media handle to share a post where she congratulated him for winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Uploading a picture with the actor, she wrote, "I'm soooooo proud of you my jaan... I know what you have done really.. you deserve all the happiness in the world."

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami Bijlani's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivani Swami (@nehaswamibijlani)

That's not all, she even shared a few pictured from their celebration of Arjun's win and even dropped a glimpse of his trophy on her Instagram Story section.

In her Story section the couple could be spotted having a little party at their home where they were seen dancing and having fun with their dear ones.

Meanwhile, before this, netizens bombarded social media with their wishes for Arjun on winning the adventure reality show.

For the unversed, the host of the show is Rohit Setty and the celebrity contestants who were a part of this show were Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and more.

On the other hand, the top five finalists along with Arjun were Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya and Vishal Aditya Singh.

So guys, what are your thoughts on Arjun's win? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal