Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: We have brought you the confirmed list of contestants who are going to face their fears at Rohit Shetty's show

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: After a long wait, Color TV's most popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to hit the TV screens with the 11th season. The show, which is hosted by ace director Rohit Shetty, is coming back to grace the TV screens with a new set of stunts for a new set of contestants. Also, this show will mark the reunion of some Bigg Boss 14 contestants, including Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli.

This year, the show will go on the floors in South Africa's Cape Town wherein we will see popular faces of the TV and cinema world, including Arjun Bijlani, TV's favourite Bahu Divyanka Tripathi and TV's popular. So far, several names have been doing rounds, however, for the fans, we have brought you the confirmed list of contestants who are going to face their fears.

Here have a look at the confirmed list:

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Arjun Bijlani

Rahul Vaidya

Nikki Tamboli

Abhinav Shukla

Vishal Aditya Singh

Aastha Gill

Anushka Sen

Sana Makbul

Sourabh Raaj Jain

Varun Sood

Mahek Chahal

Earlier, Sanya Irani was also among the confirmed contestants, but recently she opted out of the show, making way for Sourabh Raaj Jain to overcome his fear.

The team of Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently working on the final logistics and will fly off to Cape Town this month. However, before flying off, the contestants will undergo the necessary COVID-19 test and quarantine period. Also, the stunts will be shoot amid a strict bio bubble. Earlier, there were reports that the filming of the show will start from May 6, but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country the filming got postpone. As per reports, the show that is all set to go on floors this month will be aired after Dance Deewane 3 wraps up.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv