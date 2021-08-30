Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: As the show is entering its sixth week, the stunt reality show is going to witness the Ticket to Finale task.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors TV stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is getting tougher with each passing week. Last week, Anushka Sen got eliminated from the show and with this, the show has got its top 7 contestants in Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vidya and Arjun Bijlani.

As the show is entering its sixth week, the stunt reality show is going to witness the Ticket to Finale task, wherein all the contestants will compete to enter the Finals. However, do you know who will be the top three finalists of the show? No, then here we are to unveil the secret.

As per Television and Film critics Salil Arunkumar Sand, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arjun Bijlani will reach the top 3 positions. Talking about the finale episode, he revealed that it will be shot in the second week of September.

Here have a look at his tweet:





As per earlier reports, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya and Divyanka Tripathi have reached semi-finale. Also, Rakhi Sawant spills the beans that Arjun Bijlani has won the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, later she changed the statement by saying that she feels and wants Naagin actor to win.

Meanwhile, viewers are enjoying Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul's sweet romance. The two are touted to be dating, however, the duo has yet not officially accepted. Recently, the duo was seen enjoying a date night in the city. When a photographer asked about their marriage plans, he said, “Shaadi thodi hogi? Nikaah hogi. Ladki toh dekho, paagal ho kya yaar", while Sana stood beside him with her mouth agape at his answer.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv