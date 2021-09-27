New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After performing dare-devil stunts and giving a tough fight to each other for months, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has finally concluded. The show has got its well-deserving winner in TV actor Arjun Bijlani. Rohit Shetty presented him with a coveted trophy, a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and a swanky new Maruti Swift car.

The Naagin fame defeated Divyanka Tripathi (first runner-up) and Vishal Aditya Singh (second runner-up) to emerge as a winner, while Shweta Tripathi and Varun Sood got eliminated after they failed to win the eviction stunt.

Finale Task

Vishal, Divyanka and Arjun performed a stunt which started from a boat then, chopper and later water. Vishal was the first one to perform the stunt, followed by Divyanka and Arjun. However, Vishal couldn't complete his stunt due to fear of water while Divyanka and Arjun completed the whole stunt, and interestingly Arjun won the show with 20 seconds.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun dropped the video wherein he is receiving the trophy from Rohit and Divyanka. Along with the video, he also wrote a long note talking about KKK 11 journey, "Winning losing toh chalte rehta hai what really matters is the journey on the show. I think we all had a great one on #khatronkekhiladi11 . In all honesty I think @vishalsingh713 and @divyankatripathidahiya are also winners. Like I said the journey on this show matters. They have had an equally great one. I wana thank the stunt team of kkk for taking such good care of all of us .. a big thank you to the reality and creative team who make the show so interesting. Thank you @itsrohitshetty sir for pushing me every time and being such a great mentor. Thank you @colorstv .thank you #capetown.a big big thank you to all of you who supported me throughout my career. you all deserve that trophy..thank you to the almighty for everything. Season 11 hamesha yaad rahega .. Ganpati bappa morya #kkk11."

Here have a look:

As soon as he dropped the post, celebs and fans flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 kick-started from July on Colors TV and became one of the most popular non-fiction shows beating the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, KBC 13, Super Dancer 4 and Dance Deewane 3.

