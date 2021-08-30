The contestants bid adieu to Anushka Sen who got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in the last episode. Everyone got emotional as she left the show. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The episode of August 29, began with Rohit Shetty warning everyone especially Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, and Varun Sood to hold the 'fear fanda' in order to stay safe from the evictions this week.

In the first stunt, all the contestants have to be lying down whilst their heads get locked in a box. They will then have to grab a rod to get hold of a spanner and a screwdriver to open that box. The twist so happens to be that the aforementioned box will be filled with snakes, roaches, rats, crabs, and scorpions. All the contestants performed well but Divyanka happened to open her box first and got relief from 'fear fanda.'

The second task, performed by Anushka, Abhinav, Arjun, and Varun, is an underwater one where the contestants have to transfer five rings from starting point to the endpoint. Once all the rings get transferred, they will have to unlock and release the hooked flag. Varun ends up aborting the stunt first followed by Arjun. Anushka, on the other hand, tried her best to complete the stunt. However, Abhinav won the stunt by transferring all five rings and got relief from 'fear fanda.

The final elimination stunt takes place between Anushka, Varun, and Arjun and each one of them had to stand on a hanging beam

(platform). Once the stunt starts, they need to move ahead on the beam and get all the flags. Varun successfully completes the stunt first followed by Arjun and they both get saved this week. But Anushka ends up falling down after getting just one flag, and as a result, gets eliminated from the show.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal