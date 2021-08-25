Abhinav Shukla was in the middle of a stunt that was quite dangerous and he got scared to perform it. The video has been doing rounds on the internet. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Although Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is a stunt reality show but time and again due to some funny incidents it makes people crack up as well. And a similar situation happened recently when Abhinav Shukla was performing a stunt which left everyone burst out with laughter.

Yes, Abhinav who is one of the strongest contestants hardly ever gets scared but during one stunt the actor got quite a bit nervous while performing a dangerous sequence where he was at a height. And since he was in doubt whether or not he will be able to complete the stunt, he shouted out to the host Rohit Shetty saying, "sir, mere bacche bhi nahi hue abhi tak" which roughly translates into (Sir, I don't even have kids till now). This left everyone including his co-contestants in splits.

The video of the same was shared by a fan page of Abhinav with a caption saying, “This I had to repost...I have been laughing all this weekend ..Ohh Appu is a natural comedian Like no one expected him to throw this kind of joke.”

Take a look at Abhinav Shukla's funny video here:

Meanwhile, talking about the show, the contestants who have been evicted Vishal Aditya Singh, Saurabh Raaj Jain and Aastha Gill will be returning as wild card entries. Yes, recently Rohit Shetty revealed that the contestants who had to leave the show because of their co-contestants' poor performance, will have another chance to prove their metal.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal