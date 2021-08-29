Blaming Anushka, Abhinav said that she didn't even make an effort to attempt the stunt, while the actress defended herself saying that she did not give up. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As much as Khatron Ke Khiladi's 11th season is full of excitement and jump scares, it is packed with fights and heated arguments too. At times the celebs aren't really happy with their other partners' performance and lose their cool on them. This was mostly seen in the case of Nikki Tamboli who used to refuse to perform stunts due to her fear.

She did that with Abhinav Shukla once amidst a partner stunt. And an almost similar situation happened with the Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav who was trying to complete a stunt with Anushka Sen. Yes, this time Anushka was his partner during a car and flag stunt where Abhinav had to drive the car while Anushka had to collect the flags stuck on the bonnet of the car.

The catch was that she was hung from a crane upside down which was moving with the car and the had to pluck the flags while the car was moving. However, Anushka was not even able to get one flag and their car reached the finishing line. This angered Abhinav at the end of the stunt and the duo were seen arguing a little about the same.

Blaming Anushka, Abhinav said that she didn't even make an effort to attempt the stunt, while the actress defended herself saying that she did not give up.

This stunt will be performed in the upcoming episode of the reality show on August 29, Sunday.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' airs on Colors TV and is also available to watch online on streaming platform Voot.

