Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: The show hosted by Rohit Shetty, is in the news after the report of the first elimination of Vishal Aditya Singh broke out.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Colors TV most popular stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is currently being shot in South Africa's Cape Town. Ever since the show hit the floor, contestants, including Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari, among others, are keeping their fans engaged by dropping lovely pics and videos from the set of KKK 11. Besides the fun part, a tussle is going on between the contestants to win the stunts and save themselves from the elimination.

The show, hosted by ace Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, is in the news after the report of the first elimination of Vishal Aditya Singh broke out. Now, as per the latest report by India Forum, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla and Anushka Sen are in the bottom 2, which means either of the two will be out of the show in the elimination round. It seems the elimination round has yet not taken place as there are no reports as to who is out of the game.

Also, there are reports that Nikki Tamboli has also been eliminated from the show, while Vishal Aditya is expected to re-enter the show as a wild card contestant.

Meanwhile, apart from Anushka and Abhinav, the show also includes Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Maheck Chahal and Sourabh Raaj Jain. The show is expected to go on-air in July.

