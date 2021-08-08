Despite Rohit's various attempts to motivate Nikki, she did not agree to perform the stunt. Rohit slammed Nikki by telling her that she is 'privileged'. He made her understand that rest of the team is dependent on her.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The latest episode of Khatron ke Khiladi brings out the new drama and scary stunts. The episode got more intensified when Rohit Shetty slamed Nikki Tamboli for aborting the reptile stunt even before trying it. The episode was based on teamwork and in the given task the contestants were tied to a metal chain and had to get to the keys which were kept in sealed boxes and as per Khatron ke Khiladi's epic twist, the boxes were filled with scary insects and reptiles

Two teams were made, one was led by Rahul Vaidya and another one was led by Shweta Tiwari. From Rahul's team, Nikki was the one to participate. After witnessing that the stunt contained reptiles, the team of Rahul Vaidya was worried as they knew Nikki's fear of reptiles. However, the stunt made Nikki nervous and anxious and she aborted the stunt which left the entire team disappointed. She started crying even before trying the stunt.

Despite Rohit's various attempts to motivate Nikki, she did not agree to perform the stunt. Rohit slammed Nikki by telling her that she is 'privileged'. He made her understand that rest of the team is dependent on her. He also lambasted her by saying that whatever she did is disrespectful towards her profession. Shetty says “Off the record, I will say Sourabh was much more deserving than you.”

Even her captain Rahul Vaidya said that if Nikki would have tried the stunt and then failed at it, then it wouldn't have been this upsetting. Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari's team member Anushka completed the task bravely, while doing the task she was also bitten by monitor lizards thrice.

In the previous week, Arjun Bijlani's decision to show the door to Sourabh Raaj Jain’s raise many eyebrows. On the other hand, during the premiere episodes, Nikki was evicted after failing and aborting the task.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen