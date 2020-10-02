Khaali Peeli Movie Release: CBFC asked the makers to add a disclaimer at the beginning of the film regarding “exploitation and objectification of children and women”.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Film Khaali Peeli, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, is all set for an OTT release today. However, it will also release at a few drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru, and was therefore sent to the Central Board of Film Certification which demanded multiple cuts due to “sensuous” content and use of abusive language, according to a media report.

The report by Bollywood Hungama also claims that the CBFC asked the makers to add a disclaimer at the beginning of the film regarding “exploitation and objectification of children and women”.

The CBFC's scissors also asked makers to remove mentions of ‘virginity’, lecherous gazes at Ananya’s character and even the word ‘item’.

Dialogues such as ‘Saale nalla hai tu. Fattu hai’, ‘Dus saal tak virgin raha; hold karke baitha tha’, ‘virgin bhramachari’ and ‘harami’ were omitted. ‘Maa ki aankh’ was replaced with ‘bhains ki aankh’, ‘maa ki’ with ‘bhains ki’, ‘item’ with ‘ladki’ and ‘r****i’ was replaced with ‘aunty’, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The film will release on October 2 on OTT platform ZeePlex and revolves around the life of a taxi driver named Blackie (Ishan Khatter) and a dancer (Ananya Pandey). Blackie, who returns after serving imprisonment for committing a half-murder meets Ananya who has ran away after stealing some money.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta