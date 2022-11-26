Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Review | Despite Brilliant Performances, This Neeraj Pandey's Web Series Lacks Thrill

Neeraj Pandey has expertise in creating the crime-drama and his projects including A Wednesday, Special Ops, Baby, etc. have also turned out to be successful. The producer-filmmaker has returned with another cop-drama 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', which is streaming on Netflix. Based on the book 'Bihar Diaries' written by IPS Officer Amit Lodha, the web series is a good watch.

The Story:

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter revolves around a righteous cop, Amit Lodha, and his chase to arrest Bihar's most dangerous criminal, Chandan Mohta. Amit Lodha (played by Karan Tacker) starts off as a rookie cop who is posted in Bihar with which he is not familiar. From subtle corruption to how the caste system plays its part in power, Amit soon gets a gist of Bihar. Meanwhile, we meet Chandan Mohta (played by Avinash Tiwary), who slowly gets involved in the world of crime. As Amit climbs the ladder of success in his career, Chandan also becomes the most feared gangster Bihar has ever seen. The story is simple and straightforward and does not dramatise the plot too much.

Scattered First Half (Episodes 1 to 3)

The first half feels all over the place and it shows the parallel journey of Amit and Chandan. In their journey, we are introduced to many different pivotal characters but they don't add any depth to the storyline. The veterans like Ravi Kishan and Vinay Pathak seem wasted in the show. The story moves too fast in the first three episodes and takes a time jump of over five years. It might feel hard to connect with the characters and understand their motives and journey because the story moves fast.

Interesting and Gripping Second Half (Episodes 4 To 7)

From episode 4, the show picks up and becomes more interesting to watch. Amit and Chandan finally come face to face and their cat-and-mouse chase begins. Abhimanyu Singh as Ranjan Kumar puts forth a good performance and plays one of the key roles in the story. The planning and plotting by both the rival sides will keep you engaged. Thankfully, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter does not portray the police as saints or superheroes, but very significantly shows the flaws in their system.

Performances:

The star cast is convincing to watch and everyone puts forth a stellar performance. Karan Tacker as Amit Lodha is delightful as the righteous, smart and brave cop, but Avinash Tiwary as Chandan Mohta definitely steals the show. Abhimanyu Singh as Ranjan Kumar and Jatin Sharma as Chandana's right-hand man shine in their part. Nikita Dutta as Lodha's wife does not add any depth to the storyline but does her required part.

Direction:

Created and written by Neeraj Pandey, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is directed by Bhav Dhulia. The show does not beat around the bush and tells the story from the narrative's perspective.

Final Thoughts:

If you are looking for a mind-blowing crime thriller with plot twists, then Khakee: The Bihar Chapter might disappoint you. There is no plot twist or surprise factor in the show, but it does deliver a simple crime vs police drama. The straightforward storytelling and powerful performances of the star cast make this web series a good watch despite its flaws.

Show: Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Cast: Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, Nikita Dutta, Aishwarya Sushmita, Anup Soni, and Bharat Jha

Streaming On: Netflix