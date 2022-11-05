Khakee: The Bihar Chapter OTT Release Date | When And Where To Watch Neeraj Pandey's Crime-Thriller

KHAKEE: The Bihar Chapter is the latest addition to the web series revolving around the crime world. The show stars Karan Tacker and Avinash Tiwary in the lead role and is set between the years 2000 and 2006 in Bihar. Avinash will essay the role of a gangster, whereas, Karan will portray the role of an honest cop.

Sharing the trailer, Netflix wrote, "Are you seeing what we just saw? Action, drama, iconic dialogues and a stellar cast, all in one? The wait for 25th Nov is too long because we can’t wait for Khakee: The Bihar Chapter!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter OTT Release Date

The web series will stream on Netflix from November 25.

The audience is excited to watch this different depiction of Bihar and some praised the casting in the series. One commented, "What a casting man! Goosebumps after watching this. I am from Nalanda district Bihar Sharif, I know all these incidents, Amit Lodha served as Nalanda's SP as well. And I am fortunate enough that I met him." Another wrote, "It's so good to see Abhimanyu Singh and Ashutosh Rana after a long time on screen."

Apart from Karan and Avinash, the show also stars Abhimanyu Singh, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, Nikita Dutta, Aishwarya Sushmita and Anup Soni in pivotal roles.

Talking about the show, Neeraj Pandey said in a statement, "This cop and crime thriller, set in the early 2000s, from the heartland of Bihar is a big story which we have been wanting to create and share for sometime and through the directorial lens of Bhav Dhulia and the production expertise of my partner Shital Bhatia, we have endeavoured to bring the flavour alive with the tonality and treatment. Shot in extreme trying circumstances at Jharkhand and Bihar across multiple Covid waves, it boasts of a talented ensemble depicting strong characters which we hope will resonate with the local and the global Netflix audiences.”

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is created and written by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Shital Bhatia under the banner of Friday Storytellers.