Khakee: The Bihar Chapter | Meet IPS Officer Amit Lodha Who Inspired This Netflix Show

KHAKEE: The Bihar Chapter has intrigued the audience with its unique storyline. However, many viewers don't know that the web series is inspired by the life of IPS Officer Amit Lodha and his book 'The Bihar Diaries'. In Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Karan Tacker has essayed the role of the fearless cop inspired by Amit Lodha, who goes against the gangsters in Bihar.

Director Neeraj Pandey also said that when he heard Amit Lodha's story, he knew that this story needed to be told.

All You Need To Know About IPS Officer Amit Lodha, Who Inspired Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Amit Lodha, in an interview with Better India in 2019, said that he was a weak and shy kid. Even though he cracked his ITT Delhi exams on the first attempt, he revealed that his experience at the institute was terrible.

Then, he tried to prove himself by cracking the UPSC exam and was successful because of his hard work and dedication.

He was posted in the Begusarai district and got informed about the Naxal activities happening in the area.

“When I reached the spot, the firing had already begun. My DSP and police jawans were crawling through the mud walk. On my fours, I did the same. Since there was no pakka road, I crawled to the nearest house until I realised it was the same location where the firing was happening. My bodyguard was shot too. The encounter lasted three hours, and my team and I cracked down on nine of them, including three women. We also managed to save the two jawans who were severely injured and recovered huge wads of cash and weapons,” Amit Lodha said talking about the incident.

He was awarded the Police Gallantry Medal for his successful mission.

Meanwhile, while talking about meeting Amit Lodha, Neeraj Pandey said, "The project was born the moment I met Amit Lodha for the first time and heard his story. I knew at the very beginning that this was a story that needed to be told. We bought the book rights before Amit even began writing it and everything fell into place thereon. We had the perfect director, writer and cast on board and it made the storytelling a lot easier."

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter will release on Netflix on November 25.