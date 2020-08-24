New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of Ananya Panday and Ishan Khatter’s starrer Khali Peeli have finally released the teaser of one of the most awaited films, ‘Khaali Peeli’. The newly paired couple are looking exuberant and their electrifying chemistry is winning the audience. Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are set to take you to an action-packed hilarious journey in their Khaali Peeli taxi. In 1 minute 20-second teaser, Zee studio shared a glimpse of how Ishaan Khatter runs away with Ananya Panday after looting money, jewellery and a bag.

The teaser begins with an announcement on a walky-talky that a boy and a girl ran away suspiciously and they need to be arrested. After that, Ishaan Khatter took entry in a local taxi driver avatar, narrating his and his partner’s story. After that, Ananya and Ishaan were seen traveling in a Khaali Peeli taxi where they discuss their next plan.

Ishaan offered Ananya, a Sachin Tendulkar plan, where he said that we need to shot boundaries that will amaze enemies. Ananya asked he has another plan, Ishan said that the second plan is to become Sehwag and leave it on God. After that, Ananya asked in her amusing expressions if there is any Dravid kind of Plan. Like safe, she said.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have paired up for the first time, and their chemistry grabbed the attention of the views. However, the film was supposed to release on June 12, 2020, but it has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Now the makers are all set to bring these hilarious rides to the audience.

On working with Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, film director Maqbool Khan shared his experience. According to a report published in TOI, he said, “It's been a pleasure working with Ishaan & Ananya—two powerhouses who have given fantastic performances! Khaali Peeli is a young, edgy, mad roller-coaster ride that I hope the audiences will enjoy thoroughly.”

Posted By: Srishti Goel