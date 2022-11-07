KH234: Megastar Kamal Haasan Announces New Film With ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ Director Mani Ratnam After 35 Years

Kamal Haasan announced his new project 'KH234' on his 68th birthday eve. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Megastar Kamal Haasan celebrates his 68th birthday today. To mark the special occasion, the ‘Vikram’ star surprised his fans by making the announcement about his upcoming project with Mani Ratnam.

Taking to his social media account, the South sensation posted a motion poster announcing his collaboration with Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman. “Here we go again! #KH234,” wrote the Padma Bhushan awardee on Twitter.

Take a look:

Notably, the film will mark their first collaboration in 35 years. The duo previously worked together back in 1987 on their action drama film ‘Nayakan’.

Elated fans took to the comments section to express their excitement about ‘KH234’. One user wrote, “Before 2022 - Kamal haasan and Manibratnam era is over, In 2022 bang - both delivered industry hits and now nayagan duo is collaborating.” Another wrote, “This would be a massive casting if it is KH and Aishwarya Rai! They've never paired before and would be fab!”

The film, ‘KH234’ will be jointly produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. Music maestro AR Rahman will be working along with Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan on the film.

AR Rahman recently worked with Mani Ratnam on his magnum opus film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’. The film did a thunderous business at the box-office and collected over Rs 500 crore worldwide. The director-musician duo is expected to work together on the film’s second part as well.

Meanwhile, birthday star Kamal Haasan was recently seen in the Tamil language action-thriller film, ‘Vikram’. The film did phenomenal business at the box-office and was declared a pan-India superhit.

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in the sequel of his 1996-film, ‘Indian’. ‘Indian 2’ also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release in 2023.

‘KH234’ is expected to be released in theaters in 2024.