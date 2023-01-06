KGF Star Yash Pens A Special Message For His Fans; Will NOT Announce His Next On Birthday

Kannada superstar Yash rose to fame globally after his performance as Rocky in the KGF franchise. After two blockbuster releases, fans are now eagerly waiting for the next installment of the film. Highly anticipated for his next project 'Yash19', the superstar earlier stated to announce the details on his 37th birthday as a treat to his fans.

However, recently the KGF star penned a note and asked his fans to remain patient as the details of his upcoming projects will not be announced on January 8. Taking to his social media, Yash said that his team requires more time and urged his fans to remain calm.

Dropping a special post on his Instagram and Twitter handles, he wrote, "To, My fans - my strength, The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fill my heart with gratitude."

He added the note and stated, "I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special."

It further stated, "I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by the 8th of January. So, this year, I ask you all a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding."

Concluding the note, Yash wrote, "This year on my birthday, I won't be in town and will not be able to meet you all. However, every wish and every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait. With love, Yash." The actor captioned the note, which was penned in Kannada and English, "To my fans, With love Yash.

According to a report cited by Pinkvilla, Yash revealed that he is working on two mega-budget projects after the release of KGF2. The actor has already signed up 'Karna' with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, however, the actor is highly being picky as he wants to match the meter set high by the KGF franchise.

KGF 2 was a blockbuster directed by Prashanth Neel where the film collected Rs. 980 Crores approximately in India. The actor soon will make a comeback with the third installment and is set to set the show as Rocky Bhai.