KGF Chapter 3: On Yash's Birthday, Hombale Films Gives Major Update About Film

Superstar Yash is celebrating his 37th birthday on January 8, 2023. Yash had a successful last year as the second installment of the KGF franchise shattered records as the Box Office. As the actor turns a year older on Sunday, Hombale Films hinted at some big updates on the making of the third installment of the respective franchise.

Hombale Films headed to the Twitter handle and wished Yash a 'Happy Birthday'. They even hinted at joining hands with the superstar for a new project. "#KGFChapter2 was a Gargantuan one, waiting for another Monster soon. To the man who shaped up the dream and took it beyond. Wishing you a very happy rocking birthday our Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash. Have a rocking one and a phenomenal year ahead! #HBDRockingStarYash #HombaleFilms," they tweeted.

Ahead of his birthday, Yash took to his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt letter. Calling them his 'strength', the KGF 2 star wrote, "The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fills my heart with gratitude. I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special."

A part of his letter read, "I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by the 8th of January. So, this year, I ask you all a specific gift - the gift of your patience and understanding."

"This year on my birthday, I won't be in town and will not be able to meet you all. However, every wish, every gesture means a lot to me. And I promise you, I will make it worth the wait," wrote Yash.