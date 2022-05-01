New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: KGF Chapter 2 has shown spectacular performance at the box office and is still going strong. Even though many big-budgeted and star-studded movies like Jersey, Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 were released in theatres after KGF Chapter 2, it still gave a tough competition to these movies. Take a look at the milestones of KGF Chapter 2.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, KGF Chapter 2 becomes the fourth highest-grossing Indian movie of all time. It has beaten the record of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar, PK, 2.0, Baahubali: The Beginning and Sultan. Dangal, Baahubli: The Conclusion and RRR are in the first, second and third positions respectively.

Moreover, Manobala Vijayabalan mentioned that KGF Chapter 2 has collected Rs 971.52 crore till Day 2 of the third week. It has beaten Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan as these movies had collected Rs 966.86 crore and Rs 969.06 crore.

#KGF2 with ₹971.52 cr BEATS #SecretSuperstar[₹966.86 cr] and #BajrangiBhaijaan[₹969.06 cr] to become the FOURTH highest grossing Indian movie. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 30, 2022

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, KGF Chapter 2 has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide at the box office.

#KGFChapter2 has crossed ₹ 1,000 Crs Gross Mark at the WW Box Office..



Only the 4th Indian Movie to do so after #Dangal , #Baahubali2 and #RRRMovie — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 30, 2022

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, KGF Chapter 2 has collected Rs 325 crore by day 12 in the Hindi market in India. Moreover, the movie crossed Rs 350 crore mark by April 29 in the Hindi market in India.

#KGF2 is now ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER... EXCELLENT Week 2, collects ₹ 75 cr+, TERRIFIC... Will cross ₹ 350 cr today [third Fri]... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr, Wed 6.25 cr, Thu 5.68 cr. Total: ₹ 348.81 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/QGkOxT6723 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 29, 2022

Worldwide Earnings of KGF Chapter 2

According to trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, the worldwide earnings of KGF Chapter 2 are,

Week 1- Rs 720.31 crore

Week 2- Rs 223.51 crore

Week 3

Day 1- Rs 15.28 crore

Day 2- Rs 12.42 crore

Total- Rs 971.52 crore

About KGF Chapter 2:

Yash and Srinidhi Shetty reprised their respective roles from the first part. Raveena Tandon had an extended cameo in the film, and Sanjay Dutt played the role of the antagonist in the film. This is the first Kannada film to be screened in IMAX. The movie was delayed many times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Directed and written by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 was released in theatres on April 14 and is available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

