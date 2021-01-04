In the unseen still, Yash is seen sitting inside a warehouse and his head is bowed down as he is holding an iron rod in his hand and is looking amazing in it, see photo inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Fans are all excited and they just can't keep calm as director Prashanth Neel had earlier confirmed that KGF: Chapter 2 teaser will be launched on lead star Yash's birthday on January 8. He revealed that the launch time of the teaser will be at 10:18 am. Ahead of the teaser release, director Neel has shared a few unseen still from the film that features Yash and fans are going gaga over it.

Taking to Twitter, he shared the photo with the caption that read, "The countdown to the opening of the empire door begins now! #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM." Earlier, the director tweeted, "Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot…The best team hands down!!!!@duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life @TheNameIsYasha treat to work with as always…An end to the climax shoot…Can’t wait for the world to see #KGFChapter2 only on the big screen."

In the unseen still, Yash is seen sitting inside a warehouse and his head is bowed down and he is holding an iron rod in his hand. From the look of the picture, it looks like he is surely going to hit some goons. The picture is in a warm tone and is adding warm magic to it.

The shoot of the film got halted due to coronavirus induced lockdown, the film resumed its shoot in August 2020 and actor Prakash Raj, Malavaika Avinash too joined the team. It is reported that the film is going to revolve around the story of Rocky who rises from poverty and becomes the emperor of the gold mine. The film is a sequel to the 2018 film that starred Yash in the lead role. The sequel of the film will also star Sanjay Dutt, who is going to make his Kannada debut with it and it also stars Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in it.

The film KGF Chapter 2 will release this year and it will be out in all 5 languages. Meanwhile, Yash in an interview said that the sequel of the film is going to be bigger, better, and will be like never before.

