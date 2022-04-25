New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey was released a week after KGF Chapter 2 to avoid the clash. But it seems like KGF Chapter 2 has still managed to stay strong in the second week and continues to break the box office records. Meanwhile, Jersey does not show much improvement at the box office even though the movie showed some growth on Saturday and Sunday. Here take a look at the box office collection of Jersey and KGF Chapter 2.

According to the Box Office India, Jersey collected approximately Rs 5 to 5.25 crore on Sunday. The film showed 45 per cent growth on Saturday and has collected Rs 14 crore approximately. Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 approximately earned Rs 22-23 crore on Sunday. Hence, the movie collected approximately Rs 314 crore in its second weekend.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, KGF Chapter 2 has crossed Rs 300 crore at the box office within 11 days in the Hindi market in India. It is the first film since War (2019) to enter in Rs 300 crore club.

#KGF2 #Hindi benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 2

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 5

₹ 225 cr: Day 6

₹ 250 cr: Day 7

₹ 275 cr: Day 9

₹ 300 cr: Day 11#India biz

⭐ Will #KGF2 challenge *lifetime biz* of #Dangal, the second highest grosser? What's *your* take? pic.twitter.com/4fkiRC29nl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 24, 2022

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the early estimates for Sunday for KGF Chapter 2 and Jersey are Rs 25 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively.

Early estimates for Apr 24th Sunday - All-India Nett for Hindi Movies..



1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 25 Crs



2. #Jersey - ₹ 5 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 25, 2022

Here's another milestone for KGF Chapter 2 as it enters the Rs 800 crore club within 10 days. According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the movie has collected Rs 818.73 crore worldwide. It is the 7th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



ENTERS the elite ₹800 cr club in just 10 days.



Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 30.18 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 26.09 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 42.15 cr

Total - ₹ 818.73 cr



7th HIGHEST grossing movie of all time. [Indian Films] — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 24, 2022

Worldwide Earning of KGF Chapter 2:

Week 1- Rs 720.31 crore

Week 2

Day 1 - Rs 30.18 crore

Day 2 - Rs 26.09 crore

Day 3 - Rs 42.15 crore

Total - Rs 818.73 crore

About Jersey:

Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, was released in theatres on April 22. It is a sports drama which revolves around the life of a former cricketer who tries to revive his career.

About KGF Chapter 2:

KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt. Directed and written by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 was released in theatres on April 14 and is available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

