After much delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey finally got released in theatres on April 22. However, the craze for Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is not going anywhere because this movie is giving tough competition to Jersey. On day 1, Jersey opened with average numbers. Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 is still going strong even a week after its release.

According to the Box Office India, Jersey shows 40 to 50 per cent growth on Saturday and has collected Rs 5.25 to Rs 5.50 crore approximately. Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 showed an amazing growth on Saturday and earned approximately Rs 17 to 17.50 crore.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Jersey made Rs 5.50 crore on Saturday as per the early estimates and KGF Chapter 2 earned Rs 17.50 crore as per early estimates.

Early estimates for Apr 23rd - Saturday.. Hindi



All-India Nett:



1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 17.50 Crs



2. #Jersey - ₹ 5.50 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 24, 2022

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that KGF Chapter has crossed Rs 300 crore at the box office. It becomes the first film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark after War (2019).

#KGF2 continues to rule hearts and #BO...

⭐ Will score TRIPLE CENTURY today [second Sun; Day 11]

⭐ First film to hit ₹ 300 cr since #War [2019]

⭐ 10th film to swim past ₹ 300 cr mark

[Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr. Total: ₹ 298.44 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/3G5Te3Te2D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 24, 2022

About Jersey:

Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, is a sports drama which revolves around the life of a former cricketer who tries to revive his career. The film also features other notable actors including, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar as Kittu, Shishir Sharma, Geetika Mehandru, and Rudrashish Majumdar.

About KGF Chapter 2:

KGF Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky, who, after establishing himself as the leader of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his supremacy against adversaries and government officials. Raveena Tandon had an extended cameo in the film, and Sanjay Dutt played the role of the antagonist in the film. Meanwhile, Yash and Srinidhi Shetty reprised their respective roles from the first part. Directed and written by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 was released in theatres on April 14 and is available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

