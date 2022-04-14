New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 has hit the big screens today (April 14), and the movie started with a bang. The much-anticipated film has witnessed massive first-day first show bookings all over India. The main lead of the movie Yash rose to fame after the release of KGF Chapter 1, which was released in theaters back in 2018. The KGF Chapter 1, garnered s over Rs 250 crore at the box office. Now, after a wait of three years, KGF Chapter 2 has hit the theaters.

The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel and stars Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. In the film, Yash will portray the role of Rock, who is a messiah of the masses in the Kolar Gold Fields.

As soon as the movie went off the floor, netizens expressed their opinions on the film. As per early reviews, fans are calling the film a blockbuster and a massive hit. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, fans have posted tons of reviews on the film.

Check out these Twitter reviews here:

KGF Chapter 2 is the final installment in the KGF franchise, and Prasanth Neel has directed both films.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen