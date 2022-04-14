New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 has hit the big screens today (April 14), and the movie started with a bang. The much-anticipated film has witnessed massive first-day first show bookings all over India. The main lead of the movie Yash rose to fame after the release of KGF Chapter 1, which was released in theaters back in 2018. The KGF Chapter 1, garnered s over Rs 250 crore at the box office. Now, after a wait of three years, KGF Chapter 2 has hit the theaters.

The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel and stars Bollywood actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. In the film, Yash will portray the role of Rock, who is a messiah of the masses in the Kolar Gold Fields.

As soon as the movie went off the floor, netizens expressed their opinions on the film. As per early reviews, fans are calling the film a blockbuster and a massive hit. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, fans have posted tons of reviews on the film.

Check out these Twitter reviews here:

#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 4/5. @prashanth_neel stands tall as one of the best in the mass elevation genre, who celebrates his hero & thrills us bigg. Very strong in emotions, making us cry a bit too!



And the best part! This shall be continued 😎🔥 Pls don't walk out during the credits! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 14, 2022

Elevation..Elevation...Elevation

Goosebumps.. Goosebumps..Goosebumps..

Everything worked out very very well🔥

Rocky bhai's swag is just unimaginable 🥵🙏🏻. Don't be in hurry after watching climax🤫..Will watch this Masterpiece again tomorrow ♥️#KGFChapter2 #KGF2 #YashBOSS — CHAN (@YashCult_Chan) April 14, 2022

#KGFChapter2 Review

One more MONSTROUS 🔥🔥

Top Notch👌

God of Elevations 🙇🏻‍♂️ @prashanth_neel can get goosebumps for side artists dialogues @RaviBasrur God of Bgms🙏

One man Show @TheNameIsYash

Dominated in every aspect

Yash screen presence >>>>>>>> rest actors of kfi❤️ pic.twitter.com/yP5bL8nBKT — AAnsar (@AnsarRonnie) April 14, 2022

Never watched this type of goosebumps movie in my life🥺🤩Dont Miss this Rocky bhai vibes in Theatres😻I'm Damn sure this movie Gonna break all records this week🔥🤩 #KGFChapter2 #YashBOSS𓃵 #blockbuster pic.twitter.com/vYqE3Xu0ky — Rckstr Suryafan Kamar (@kamar2415) April 14, 2022

Aadukunnav kada ra screenplay tho @prashanth_neel 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Yashboss attitude 🤙🤙🤙🤙

Unlimited goosebumps 💥💥💥#KGFChapter2 — చందు🔔 (@Toofan_23) April 14, 2022

#KGFChapter2 1st Half : PURE VERITHANAM! EPIC STUFF!



Rocky Bhai @TheNameIsYash has simply rocked..



Each and every scene, Dir @prashanth_neel has sethukkified..



BGM.. Mass.. Action.. Visuals.. Goosebumps 🔥



Typhoon has started.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 14, 2022

Non other than The Rocking Star Entry @TheNameIsYash

What a Goosebumps moment.



This film is only made for theatres not for a small screen.

Respect to entire team to shows that Indian Film Industry is not lesser then anyone. #RockyBhai #KGFChapter2 #KGF2 #KGF2onApr14 #KGF pic.twitter.com/bBrKHtzR77 — Umar Nadaf (@umarnadaf_) April 13, 2022

KGF Chapter 2 is the final installment in the KGF franchise, and Prasanth Neel has directed both films.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen