New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: KGF fans can rejoice! The KGF: Chapter is going to be released on the OTT platform soon. As per reports, KGF: Chapter 2 will be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Reportedly, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and the movie will stream on the platform in several languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Although, Amazon Prime has not officially declared the dates of its release. It is most likely that KGF Chapter 2 will be available on the OTT platform after 8 weeks of its release in theaters. Let us also inform you that KGF: Part 1 starring Yash is also present on the same platform.

KGF: Chapter 2, released on April 14th is shattering every Box Office record. On Tuesday, the movie starring, Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon, has crossed Rs 500 crore mark worldwide at the box office. As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, KGF Chapter 2 is the fastest movie to enter the Rs 200 crore club. It made Rs 134 crore on the first day of its release.

KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The film is a sequel to the 2018 film, KGF: Chapter 1.

The film is based on the story of Rocky aka Yash who dreams of providing all the riches to his mother and he established himself as the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields while fighting to retain his power from enemies and government officials. Raveena Tandon had an extended cameo in the film, and Sanjay Dutt played the role of the antagonist in the film. Meanwhile, Yash and Srinidhi reprised their respective roles from the first part.

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter2 is also the most expensive Kannada film now, it is made on a lavish budget of Rs 100 crores. KGF: Chapter 2’s post-credits scene showcased the final draft of K.G.F: Chapter 3, hinting at a sequel.

Posted By: Ashita Singh