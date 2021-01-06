The makers are soon going to drop the teaser of the film. So, here we are with all the information fans need to know before the release of the teaser.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The year 2021's most anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 is hitting the headlines ever since the sequel was announced. The film that was in making for the past two years is soon going to release in early 2021.

Ever since this news is announced Yash's fans are going berserk and are leaving no stones unturned to grab every piece of information related to the film. As the buzz around the film is sky-rocketing the makers are all set to treat KGF's fans with a teaser.

Yes, you read it right, the makers are soon going to drop the teaser of the film. So, here we are with all the information fans need to know before the release of the teaser.

When is KGF: Chapter 2 Teaser releasing?

Taking to social media handle, KGF's director Prashanth Neel, announced, the teaser will release on 8th January, Friday. Along with the news he also shared a new poster of the film featuring Yash. In the poster, we can see actor seating on the chair like a boss and looking intensely towards the fire. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "A glance into the Empire. It might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger & deadlier! (sic)."

Where & How to Watch KGF: Chapter 2 Teaser

The teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 will release on Hombale Films Youtube channel at 10:18 am. South superstar Yash will be the first one to share the teaser followed by the makers.

Talking about the film apart from Yash the film also stars Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, among others. Both Yash and Sanjay Dutt's fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release.

Meanwhile, both the actors will wrap up the final schedule of the film this month. A huge has been erected at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv