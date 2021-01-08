New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited taser of KGF Chapter 2 is finally out and to make the day even more special for birthday boy Yash, director Prashanth Neel decided to release the trailer today. Yash is the lead actor in the movie and is better known as Rocky Bhai and a night before his special day, he took to social media to announce the release of the teaser of the KGF chapter 2.

The much-anticipated teaser begins with the text that reads, “A promise was once made” and concludes with “That promise will be kept.” In the prequel, Rocky was seen giving words to his dying mother that he will never die in poverty, and in the teaser, he introduces himself as Rocky Bhai once again. The teaser also has the message of Happy Birthday Rocking Star Yash.

In the teaser, Yash is seen in the power-packed role of Rocky Bhai, whereas this time, new characters too have joined the sequel, and actress Raveena Tandon is seen in the bold avatar and the back of Sanjay Dutt is seen in the teaser.

Apart from Yash, other leading roles in the movie will be played by Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty. Sreenidhi is reprising her role in the sequel and she will be seen as the love interest of Rocky Bhai just as the prequel.

While Yash reveals his character at the end, and he will be seen in a sassy avatar, full of attitude, blowing cars with a gun. The shooting of Chapter 2 began in March 2019 and the film was scheduled to release in October 2020.

The film is a Kannada language period-drama film, will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma