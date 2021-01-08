The teaser has created history in the South industry by getting 2.5 million likes in just 13 hours on Youtube.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rocky Bhai is back! Makers of KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon among others, have unveiled the teaser. On the occasion of Yash's birthday makers gave his fans a pleasant surprise by releasing the teaser ahead of the schedule.

A few days ago the director of the film, Prashanth Neel, announced that teaser will release on 8th January, Yash's birthday, however, on fans demand, the makers released it yesterday, that is, on 7th January.

As soon as the makers dropped the teaser, in few minutes, the video went viral and starting trending on the internet. The teaser has created history in the South industry by getting 2.5 million likes in just 13 hours on Youtube. Yash's film teaser has beaten Master, RRR, Sarkar and Mersal.

Now, every single thing about the teaser is as grand as people could imagine, it has garnered 18,794,330 views and 2.5 million likes on Youtube.

Kannada actor who is celebrating his 35th birthday has become a pan-India star with KGF: Chapter 1 portraying the role of Rocky Bhai. In the teaser, his last scene where he lights up his cigarette with the barrel of a gun has sent fans in a euphoria.

Here have a look at the reactions of his fans on the release of the teaser.

#KGFChapter2Teaser

M-I-N-D-B-L-O-W-I-N-G



Undoubtedly biggest film of Indian cinema. One of the best promo i have ever seen.. Baap re Baap.. Earth shattering business it will do PAN INDIA & Yash will become next PAN INDIA SUPERSTAR.. #KGFChapter2 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 7, 2021

Talking about the film, in the first instalment we saw Rocky killing Garuda, a dominating and savage personality who exploited the slaves, to free the Kolar gold mine from his control. In the second instalment, we will see Adheera essayed by Sanjay Dutt, who stayed away from the mine because of Garuda will be seen at logger's heads with Rocky Bhai.

KGF: Chapter 2 helmed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur was supposed to hit the theatres in October 2020, however, due to pandemic they pushed the release to 2021. Well, the makers have yet not announced the release date, however, it is expected to be soon.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv