New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: KGF: Chapter 2 one of the most anticipated films of 2021 is creating a lot of buzz on all social media platforms. The film starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt among others is one the first Kannada movie that is hitting the headlines around its release.

The teaser of the film alone has broken all the records on Youtube beating Vijay Thalapathy's Master and Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR in the southern entertainment industry.

Ever since the makers have dropped the teaser, fans are going berserk and are leaving no stones unturned to grab every single piece of information related to the film. Seeing the growing craze around the film and its storyline, we have brought to you interesting information that will leave the fans more excited to see the film.

Story of KGF: Chapter 2

As per India.com, in the film, we will see an epic clash between Rocky Bhai and Adheera in the Kolar gold mines. Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt who is going to make his debut in Southern film industry will be seen portraying the role of an antagonist named Adheera.

The story of the film will begin where the story of the KGF: Chapter 1 ended wherein he promised his mother that he will not die in poverty. Yash essaying the role of Rocky will be seen as a messiah of the people struggling in the Kolar gold mines. He will get to know the changing dynamics between the politicians and gangsters to rule the gold business, as per reports.

In the climax, he will be seen fighting with Adheera, brother of Sooryavardhan.

Not just this, we will also see Rocky Bhai choosing between Reena, her ladylove and his goal to teach a lesson to his enemies.

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 is the most expensive Kannada film made on the budget of around Rs 100 crore. Prashanth Neel directorial's teaser crossed 125 million views on Youtube within just four days of its release.

The film is being produced by Hombale Films, while the film stars Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty and Malavika Avinash in pivotal roles, apart from Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

