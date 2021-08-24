KGF Chapter 2 is all set to release in theatres worldwide. The makers and star-cast shared the official release date. Scroll down to check the date

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The return of movies in theatre has just begun with Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom prompting other filmmakers to release their upcoming projects on the big screen. Recently, the makers of Kannada hit film K.G.F have announced the release date of the second part of the blockbuster film, which was released in 2018.

As per the latest development, K.G.F Chapter 2 will release on April 14,2022 after being postponed multiple times owing to the coronavirus pandemic in the country and the subsequent closure of cinema halls. Announcing the date of official theater release, Kannada actor Yash via his twitter handle ended the prolonged wait of audience.

Sharing the poster with official release date, Yash wrote,"The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theaters on April 14th 2022. #KGF2onApr14 (sic).”

By hanging the end on the edge, K.G.F chapter 1 had created suspicion in the audience to know what will happen next after Rocky killed Garuda? Upping their game this time, the makers have released teasers, sharing glimpses of the much awaited sequel.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F 2 will introduce some new faces in pivotal roles such as Sanjay Dutt, who will essay Adheera's role. The film will also mark Sanjay Dutt's debut in the Kannada film industry. Apart from Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash and Achyuth Kumar will also be seen in important roles.

Also, the film will clash with Prasanth Neel's another upcoming venture, Salaar, starring south superstar Prabhas opposite Shruti Hassan in the lead roles.

Talking about KGF Chapter 2, the multi-starrer movie will release worldwide in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, English. Before the announcement of the release date of the film, Zee Entertainment south channels have acquired worldwide satellite rights of the film. Zee Tamil, Zee Telugu, Zee Keralam and Zee Kannada, will telecast the movie in the south.

Posted By: Ashita Singh