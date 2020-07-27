In KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt will play the role Adheera who will be the main antagonist of the movie.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The first look of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt from KGF Chapter 2 will be unveiled on July 29 at 10 am, confirmed the makers on Monday.

KGF Chapter 2 is the sequel of Prashant Neel's KGF: Chapter 1 which was released in multiple languages. Following the success of the part one, the makers announced a sequel, featuring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. In KGF Chapter 2, Dutt will play the role Adheera who will be the main antagonist of the movie.

“Unmasking Adheera on July 29th at 10 AM. Stay Tuned. #KGFChapter2 @TheNameIsYash @duttsanjay @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @TandonRaveena @hombalefilms @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84 @BasrurRavi #AAFilmsIndia @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @Karthik1423 @VaaraahiCC,” the makers of the movie said in a tweet.

Have a look at the poster:

Before this, the makers had already shared the first look of the film and announced Sanjay Dutt’s debut in the South Indian film industry last year. Sanjay Dutt, back in 2019, had told that the character of Adheera is like an Indian version of Thanos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Prashanth Neel has directed KGF Chapter 2 and starred Yash in the lead. It is the sequel of the 2018 Kannada film KGF Chapter 1. KGF Chapter 1 was the costliest Kannada movie and is also the film industry’s biggest hit. It had earned Rs 100 crore and had taken over the box office across the world.

In a quick rewind, the first chapter had ended with Rocky (Yash) who murdered Garuda and freed Adheera from the promises he had made to his brother Suryavardhan. Now, Adheera had the power to take control of the gold mines. In the second chapter, it will follow the struggle between Rocky and Adheera which the filmmakers had earlier described as ”mother of all collisions”.

Meanwhile, the Sadak actor will next be seen in a variety of films like The Good Maharaj, Alert 24X7, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sher, Prithviraj, Shamshera, K.G.F: Chapter 2, and Sadak 2.

