Cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Achyuth Kumar

Director: Prashanth Neel

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Synopsis:

The all-stylish Rocky Bhai is back to fulfil his promise of taking over the 'Duniya'. In the first part, director Prashanth Neel established the fact that Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky Bhai is all-mindful and powerful to take over the reins of Kolar Gold Fields after killing the deadly Garuda and in the second part, Neel didn't disappoint the fans. The theatre, where I watched KGF: Chapter 2, echoed with whistles and cheers as soon as the first sequence of the film began. And, you can wonder about the atmosphere when Rocky Bhai, played by Yash, made his entry.

In KGF Chapter 2, Rocky, who has defeated Garuda and took over the KGF, dreams big and treads a more dangerous path where he met more dangerous and deadly enemies. The film completely matched the build-up created in KGF 1 and provides a better sequel along with a big surprise for fans in the end.

Story:

KGF Chapter 2 started with Vijayendra Ingalagi taking over the narration of the film. In the beginning, the film showcased how Rocky is enjoying his power at the KGF and is in the process of making the KGF bigger. During the course, he encountered Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt, who is out to finish Rocky and get KGF back from him. Adheera is a deadly man and evokes visceral fear among his enemies. Rocky also has to encounter the righteous Prime Minister Ramika Sen, played by Raveena Tandon, who also wants to bring down Rocky and end KGF supremacy.

The film progress with dark and dreary sequences and more stylish action scenes. From the beginning, Adheera has imposed his authority over the story and it becomes clear that he will a be tough villain. The conflicts and battles are more interesting in the second part and especially the fighting sequence between Adheera and Rocky will blow up your mind.

This film gets to showcase the emotional side of Rocky too, with a love story and even some glimpses into his past life that fuelled his ambition. The film is a cinematic treat with mind-blowing graphics and the use of VFX technology is at the next level. For the most part, KGF: Chapter 2 doesn’t let us take our eyes off the screen and is one film that deserves to be watched on the big screens.

Acting:

Just like part 1, Yash did a commendable job. With his style, swag, body language and a cigarette in his mouth, he championed his role during the entire duration of the film. The impact of his style is so that you will also try to copy him when you step out of the theatre. Yash also added humour to his intense role by mouthing funny lines in English. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt as Adheera is giving a tough challenge to Rocky Bhai. His Vikings-inspired get-up is electrifying and adds to the brutality of his hardhearted role. Raveena Tandon as the Prime Minister also has a good track. The other interesting addition is Rao Ramesh as the CBI officer. Prakash Raj also makes for a good narrator.

For the audience who wants to watch a loaded action film with style, heavy-duty stunts, and dialogues, this one is simply made to order. For those who love such larger-than-life films, KGF Chapter 2 is a must-watch. Ending the review with a spoiler, there is a hint at a possible third chapter in the end credits, so watch the film till the end.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan