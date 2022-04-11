New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the trailer of KGF Chapter 2 has released, it has created a lot of excitement amongst the audience. KGF Chapter 1 won the hearts of the audience and the critics and also ruled over the box office. The second installment of the film is based on a turf dispute between Yash’s Rocky and Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt.

Cast of KGF Chapter 2:

KGF Chapter 2 stars Superstar Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Yash and Srinidhi will reprise their respective roles from KGF Chapter 1. Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon joined the star cast for the second instalment, where Sanjay will play the role of the antagonist Adheera and Raveena will be seen as a minister. The movie is wriiten and directed by Prashanth Neel.

Release Date of KGF Chapter 2:

The release of KGF Chapter 2 has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie was originally supposed to release on October 23, 2020, on the occasion of Dussehra. Then it was scheduled to release on July 16, 2021, but got postponed again. Now KGF Chapter 2 will finally hit the screens on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Advance Bookings of KGF Chapter 2:

According to Box Office India, KGF 2 might create history on Thursday and set a new all-time record for the opening day for a Hindi film. Moreover, the advance booking of KGF 2 (Hindi), which opened on Thursday, has already crossed the full advance booking of RRR (Hindi) at multiplexes in no time. This will be the first Kannada film to be screened in IMAX.

Music of KGF Chapter 2:

The soundtrack of KGF Chapter 2 is composed by Ravi Basrur. The first song from the movie Toofan was released on March 21, 2022, in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

