New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: KGF Chapter 2, starring Yash, has shown a tremendous performance on the silver screen. And now, the much-talked-about film has broken a new record as it became the second-highest-grossing 'Hindi' movie of all time. The film was released on the big screens on April 14 and is a massive hit in the Hindi belt. KGF Chapter 2 has overtaken Aamir Khan's Dangal and is moving towards the Rs 400 crore mark.

The information was provided by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Taran's new Tweet, the film earned a whopping Rs 391 crore so far.

Taking to Twitter, Taran wrote, "BIGGG NEWS... #KGF2 surpasses #Dangal *lifetime biz*... NOW, 2ND HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... Glorious march towards ₹ 400 cr begins... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 391.65 cr. #India biz. #Hindi"

KGF became the second-highest-grossing Hindi film just behind Baahubali 2. Apart from Taran Adarsh, trade analyst Ramesh Bala also took to Twitter and wrote, "TOP 3 HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILMS...

1. #Baahubali2

2. #KGF2

3. #Dangal

Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi."

According to the information, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas garnered a total of Rs 511.30 crore, while Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal earned a total amount of Rs 387.39 crore in its lifetime on the silver screen.

About KGF Chapter 2:

The film revolves around the life of Rocky (portrayed by Yash). The movie is a period-action drama and also features Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in significant roles.

KGF Chapter 2 was produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films and was released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. Yash-starrer crossed the milestone easily and became the fastest film to reach the Rs 250 crore benchmark.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen