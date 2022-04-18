New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: KGF Chapter 2 continues to create a storm at the box office even 4 days after its release. The audience has poured their love for the movie even more than in its previous instalment. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky, who, after establishing himself as the leader of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his supremacy against adversaries and government officials.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, KGF Chapter 2 has crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide within 4 days. Moreover, it is in the second position at the global box office after Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



CROSSES ₹500 cr milestone mark in just 4 days.



Day 1 - ₹ 165.37 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 139.25 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 115.08 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 132.13 cr

Total - ₹ 551.83 cr



#2 at the global box office after fantastic beasts. #Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala mentioned that KGF Chapter 2 collected approximately Rs 52 crores on Sunday in the Hindi Market.

Early Estimates for #KGFChapter2 Hindi for 1st Sunday is a huge ₹ 52 Crs.. 🔥



All-time No.1 Opening Weekend for a Hindi Movie/Belts.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 18, 2022

As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie has collected Rs 143.64 crores by Saturday in the Hindi market. KGF Chapter 2 earned Rs 42.90 crore on Saturday. He wrote, "#KGF2 [#Hindi] is all set for a RECORD-SMASHING weekend... Day 3 is SUPER-SOLID - metros ROCKING, mass circuits STRONG... Day 4 [Sun] will be competing with Day 1 [Thu]... This one's a #BO MONSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr. Total: ₹ 143.64 cr. #India biz."

#KGF2 [#Hindi] is all set for a RECORD-SMASHING weekend... Day 3 is SUPER-SOLID - metros ROCKING, mass circuits STRONG... Day 4 [Sun] will be competing with Day 1 [Thu]... This one's a #BO MONSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr. Total: ₹ 143.64 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Dy1XPOqtQn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2022

KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt joined the film for the second part. Meanwhile, Yash and Srinidhi reprised their respective roles from the first part.

Even after getting delayed many times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KGF Chapter 2 is performing well on the box office. The movie was released in theatres on April 14 and is available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. Moreover, this is the first Kannada film to be screened in IMAX.

