New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 continues to smash all the box office records. The audience and the critics loved the swag of Rocking Star Yash in the movie and also praised the background score and action of the movie. KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, KGF Chapter 2 is trending better than blockbuster movies like Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal. Moreover, as per Box Office India, the movie had the biggest opening day in India as it collected around Rs 108 crore nett across the country.

#KGF2 [#Hindi] is a TSUNAMI... Hits the ball out of the stadium on Day 2... Trending better than ALL event films, including #Baahubali2 and #Dangal... Eyes ₹ 185 cr [+/-] in its *extended 4-day weekend*... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr. Total: ₹ 100.74 cr. #India biz. OUTSTANDING. pic.twitter.com/nZZnYxe8vH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2022

Taran Adarsh also mentions that KGF Chapter 2 collected Rs 53.95 crore on Thursday, Rs 46.79 crore on Friday and a total of Rs 100.74 crore within two days in the Hindi market.

Box Office India mentions that in gross figures, Baahubali - The Conclusion will be closer between KGF Chapter 2 and RRR, but KGF Chapter 2 should still edge ahead.



According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, KGF Chapter 2 collected approximately Rs 40 crore on Day 3. Moreover, as per Box Office India, the movie has collected approximately Rs 138 crore within three days in the Hindi market.

Day 3 early estimates for #KGFChapter2 Hindi in India 🇮🇳 is ₹ 40 Crs Nett.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 17, 2022

Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon joined the star cast for the second instalment, where Sanjay has played the role of the antagonist Adheera and Raveena has essayed the role of a minister. Meanwhile, Yash and Srinidhi have reprised their respective roles from KGF Chapter 1.

KGF Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky, who, after establishing himself as the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his supremacy against adversaries and government officials, while also coming to terms with his past. The movie is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

KGF Chapter 2 managed to create excitement amongst the audience even though its release date has been postponed many times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first Kannada film to be screened in IMAX. The film was released in theatres on April 14 and is available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav