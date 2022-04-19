New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: KGF Chapter 2 continues to show the spectacular performance at the box office. The craze for KGF Chapter 2 is not going anywhere as the audience is showing much love for this movie. Moreover, the movie starring, Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, has crossed Rs 500 crore mark worldwide at the box office.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, KGF Chapter 2 earned Rs 25 crore on Monday as per the early estimates.

Early Estimates for #KGFChapter2 Hindi in India is around ₹ 25 Crs Nett.. Very good hold! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 19, 2022

As per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, KGF Chapter 2 is the fastest movie to enter the Rs 200 crore club. The movie managed to collect Rs 193.99 crore by April 17, Sunday.

R#KGF2 CREATES HISTORY AGAIN... FASTEST TO ENTER ₹ 200 CR CLUB...

⭐ #KGFChapter2: Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [Mon, Day 5]

⭐ #Baahubali2: Day 6#KGF2 is REWRITING RECORD BOOKS... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr. Total: ₹ 193.99 cr. #India biz. #Hindi. pic.twitter.com/ysKnW2zIuV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2022

Daywise earnings of KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi Market, India)

April 14, Day 1- Rs 53.95 crore

April 15, Day 2- Rs 46.79 crore

April 16, Day 3- Rs 42.90 crore

April 17, Day 4- Rs 50.35 crore

April 18, Day 5- Rs 25 crore (early estimate)

Total- Approximately Rs 200 crore

Daywise earning of KGF Chapter 2 (Worldwide)

April 14, Day 1- Rs 165.37 crore

April 15, Day 2- Rs 139.25 crore

April 16, Day 3- Rs 115.08 crore

April 17, Day 4- Rs 132.13 crore

Total- Rs 551.83 crore

KGF Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky, who, after establishing himself as the leader of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his supremacy against adversaries and government officials. Raveena Tandon had an extended cameo in the film, and Sanjay Dutt played the role of the antagonist in the film. Meanwhile, Yash and Srinidhi reprised their respective roles from the first part.

Directed and written by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 was released in theatres on April 14 and is available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The movie was delayed many times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, this is the first Kannada film to be screened in IMAX.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav