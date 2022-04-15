New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 is getting a tremendous response from the audience and the critics. Just like its previous instalment, KGF Chapter 2 has shattered all the box office records within one day. Apart from Yash, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, KGF Chapter 2 has exceeded the box office collection of KGF Chapter 1 within day 1 in the Hindi market.

#KGFChapter2 SURPASSES #KGFChapter1 life time collections in the first day itself.



[Hindi version - All India Market] — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 15, 2022

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala mentions that KGF Chapter 2 opened at the number one position in every state except Tamil Nadu. But even in Tamil Nadu, the movie's performance was higher than expected. He also mentioned that the theatres have arranged special shows for KGF Chapter 2 between 12 midnight and 7 AM due to ticket pressure.

For yesterday, April 14th #KGFChapter2 has opened at No.1 Position in every state of India 🇮🇳, except TN



In TN, it's Box office performance was way higher than expected



Theatres have arranged special shows for #KGFChapter2 between 12 mid-night and 7 AM due to ticket pressure.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 15, 2022

According to Ramesh Bala, the day 1 collection of KGF Chapter 2 in Hindi is Rs 54 crore (early estimates). Box Office India mentioned that the film might beat the records of War and Thug of Hindostan in Day 1 collection.

All-India BO (Hindi) - Day 1:



Nett:



1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 54 Crs (Early Estimates)



2. #Beast - ₹ 50 Lakhs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 15, 2022

According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, KGF Chapter 2 was released on 10000 screens worldwide. In North India, the screens are approximately 4400, and in South India, the screens are approximately 2600.

The release date of KGF Chapter 2 has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie finally hit the screens on April 14 and is available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. According to Box Office India, the advance booking of KGF 2 (Hindi) crossed the full advance booking of RRR (Hindi) at multiplexes in no time. This will be the first Kannada film to be screened in IMAX.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky, who, after establishing himself as the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his supremacy against adversaries and government officials, while also coming to terms with his past.

