New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: KGF Chapter 2 continues to leave its mark and has shattered all the box office records. The craze for KGF Chapter 2 is not going anywhere as the audience is showing much love for this movie even after 2 weeks of its release. The movie has crossed Rs 1000 crore mark on the box office.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, KGF Chapter 2 has collected Rs 1000 crore at the box office. It is the 4th Indian movie to reach this milestone after Dangal, Baahubali 2 and RRR.

Moreover, KGF Chapter 2 seems unaffected with the other big movie releases. According to Ramesh Bala, on April 29, the movie collected Rs 4.25 crore in the Hindi market. It gave a tough competition to Heropanti 2 and Runway 34, which were released on Friday. Heropanti 2 collected Rs 6.50 crore and Runway 34 made Rs 3 crores.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan mentioned that KGF Chapter 2 earned Rs 15.28 crore worldwide on the first day of week 3.

Worldwide Earnings of KGF Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky, who, after establishing himself as the leader of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his supremacy against adversaries and government officials. Raveena Tandon had an extended cameo in the film, and Sanjay Dutt played the role of the antagonist in the film. Meanwhile, Yash and Srinidhi Shetty reprised their respective roles from the first part.

Directed and written by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 was released in theatres on April 14 and is available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. The movie was delayed many times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, this is the first Kannada film to be screened in IMAX.

