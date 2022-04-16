New DElhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 continues to create a storm at the box office. KGF Chapter 2 has shattered all the records of its previous instalment and has received an amazing response from the audience and the critics. Apart from Yash, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

According to the trade analyst Ramesh Bala, KGF Chapter 2 collected Rs 44 crore on Day 2 in the Hindi market.

All-India Box Office - April 15th :



Hindi Version - Nett :



1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 44 Crs



2. #RRR - ₹ 3 Crs



3. #Beast/ #RAW - ₹ 15 Lakhs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 16, 2022

Trade Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan mentioned that KGF Chapter 2 grossed Rs 165.37 worldwide on Day 1. It is the third highest opener of all time after RRR and Baahubali 2. It is the third highest opener of all time in India as well. KGF Chapter 2 has exceeded the box office collection of KGF Chapter 1 within day 1 in the Hindi market.

FANTABULOUS opening for #KGFChapter2 at the Box Office.



The movie has grossed a MASSIVE ₹165.37 cr from across the world on Day 1.



Third HIGHEST opener of all time after #RRR and #Baahubali2. #Yash — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 15, 2022

According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, KGF Chapter 2 collected 134.50 crores in India on day 1.

'KGF2' DAY 1: ₹ 134.50 CR... #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1... Grosses ₹ 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]... OFFICIAL POSTER ANNOUNCEMENT... pic.twitter.com/ZB0NVJMKBR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2022

Yash and Srinidhi have reprised their respective roles from KGF Chapter 1. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon joined the star cast for the second instalment, where Sanjay has played the role of the antagonist Adheera and Raveena has essayed the role of a minister.

The movie is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. KGF Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky, who, after establishing himself as the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his supremacy against adversaries and government officials, while also coming to terms with his past.

KGF Chapter 2's release date has been postponed many times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was finally released in theatres on April 14 and is available in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. This is the first Kannada film to be screened in IMAX.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav