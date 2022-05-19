New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 is making all the noise on the big screens. The film has created a massive impact on people and the seats of the cinema halls are filled even in its sixth week. With the great numbers, KGF Chapter 2 has even left behind SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film collected a whopping amount of Rs 150 crore more than RRR in Hindi. This news came as a surprise for all the cinemaphiles.

KGF Chapter 2 had a grand opening on the big screens, three weeks after RRR. Both KGF Chapter 2 and RRR are two of the highest-grossing Indian films. Both the films left an impact on the audience and performed exceptionally well on silver screens. Before the release of KGF Chapter 2, people thought that RRR will be the only film at the box office to shatter all the records. However, Yash'satrrer proved everyone wrong and dethroned RRR by a whopping Rs 150 crore.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office Week 1 - Rs 720.31 cr. Week 2 - Rs 223.51 cr. Week 3 - Rs 140.55 cr. Week 4 - Rs 91.26 cr. Week 5 Day 1 - Rs 5.20 cr. Day 2 - Rs 4.34 cr. Day 3 - Rs 6.07 cr. Day 4 - Rs 9.52 cr. Day 5 - Rs 3.61 cr. Day 6 - Rs 3.14 cr. Total - Rs 1207.51 cr. REFUSES to slow down (sic)."

About the film 'KGF Chapter 2 and RRR'

Talking about KGF Chapter, the film is helmed by Prashanth Neel and revolves around the life of Rocky (portrayed by Yash). The movie is a period-action drama and also features Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in significant roles.

RRR, on the other hand, features two of the superstars of the South Indian industry, JR NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Apart from these two, the film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran. RRR is an action drama, and is helmed by S. S. Rajamouli and written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. The film big screens on March 25 and will be streamed on Netflix on June 2nd.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen