New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Another blockbuster has created a buzz at the box office, and this time it is Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2. The film has been setting new records ever since it was released on the big screens. On Wednesday, the film's Hindi version crossed the milestone and earned Rs 250 crore at the box office. This record was set in just seven days, and by doing that, the film became the fastest film in Hindi to reach the mark and left behind other blockbusters like Baahubali: The Conclusion, Dangal, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Trade Analyst shared the news through his Twitter account on Thursday morning.

"#KGF2 is the fastest to hit ₹250 Cr...Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr, Wed 16.35 cr. Total: ₹ 255.05 cr. #India biz. #Hindi," his tweet read.

Taran's tweet also mentioned that While KGF 2 crossed the milestone in just seven days, it took eight days for Baahubali 2 to reach the landmark. Three Hindi films Dangal, Sanju, and Tiger Zinda Hai- are tied at third, having crossed the benchmark of Rs 250 crores in 10 days.

This means that KGF 2 has become the third film in the Hindi belt to reach this benchmark after the pandemic. Only two films including The Kashmir Files and RRR's Hindi version, have crossed Rs 250 crore domestically since the pandemic hit. However, it should be noted that both the films took a while to reach the mark.

Further, trade analysts expect that the Hindi version of KGF 2 could end up with a lifetime gross of ₹400 crores.

Meanwhile, the worldwide earning of the film is expected to cross Rs 700 when the figures for day seven come out later on Thursday.

About KGF Chapter 2:

KGF Chapter 2 is a follow to f the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film features Yash in the lead role. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen