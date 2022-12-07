  • News
KGF Actor Krishna G Rao Passes Away, Fans Mourn His Demise

Krishna G Rao played a pivotal role in the KGF franchise. He was famously known as 'KGF Tata' after starring in the film.

By Simran Srivastav
Wed, 07 Dec 2022 08:10 PM IST
Image Courtesy: @J_Since2000/Twitter

ACTOR Krishna G Rao, who played a pivotal role in the KGF franchise, passed away on Wednesday. He was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru following an age-related illness.

Fans are mourning the loss of the actor by remembering his work and performance.

Krishna G Rao worked in the film industry for many years but got fame and recognition after starring in the KGF franchise. He reportedly worked as an assistant director with Shankar Nag.

In KGF, Krishna G Rao essayed the role of an aged blind person.

Talking about KGF franchise, it stars Yash in the lead role. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon in the pivotal role. Both KGF Part 1 and 2 became blockbusters. KGF Chapter 2 also turned out to be one of the most successful films of 2022. The makers will probably return with KGF Chapter 3, however, any updates about the movie have not been revealed yet. 

