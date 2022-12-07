KGF Actor Krishna G Rao Passes Away, Fans Mourn His Demise

ACTOR Krishna G Rao, who played a pivotal role in the KGF franchise, passed away on Wednesday. He was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru following an age-related illness.

Fans are mourning the loss of the actor by remembering his work and performance.

Krishna G.Rao #KGFThata is NoMore 😔



Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/RxsfmpSnRb — Yash Cult JK (@YashCult_Jk) December 7, 2022

ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ 🥺🥺#KGFThata Krishna G.Rao who played important role in KGF franchise is more

Is NoMore 😔. KGF3 will miss him😔 pic.twitter.com/BPfVYUq2EB — YashAditya™ (@Yash_Aaditya) December 7, 2022

#KGFThata Krishna G.Rao who played important role in KGF franchise is more

Is NoMore 😔.



REST IN PEACE 😔 pic.twitter.com/ew8czZEUml — Yash Cultz FC (@Yash_Cultz) December 7, 2022

Krishna G Rao worked in the film industry for many years but got fame and recognition after starring in the KGF franchise. He reportedly worked as an assistant director with Shankar Nag.

In KGF, Krishna G Rao essayed the role of an aged blind person.

Talking about KGF franchise, it stars Yash in the lead role. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon in the pivotal role. Both KGF Part 1 and 2 became blockbusters. KGF Chapter 2 also turned out to be one of the most successful films of 2022. The makers will probably return with KGF Chapter 3, however, any updates about the movie have not been revealed yet.