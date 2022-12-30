KGF 3: Rocking Star Yash Poses With Krunal And Hardik Pandya, Fans Say 'Legends In One Frame'

Hardik Pandya set social media on fire after he posted pictures with the pan-India sensation, ‘KGF’ star Yash. In the images, the Pandya brothers can be seen posing along with the rocking star.

Taking to his Instagram account, Hardik Pandya wrote, ‘KGF 3’. In one picture, the cricketer posed alongside Yash, while in another picture, both the Pandya brothers were seen standing side by side with the rocking star.

Take a look at Hardik Pandya’s Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

As soon as Hardik Pandya posted the pictures, fans flooded the comments section with their reactions. One user wrote, ‘legend met legends,” while another read “CEO of kannada industry.” One user wrote, “The pride of our Kannada film industry,”, while another comment on Hardik Pandya’s post read, “Waa what a pic proud moment 2 fav in a frame.”

‘KGF’ film franchise has emerged as one of the biggest films in India. ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ released in April this year and became the highest grossing Indian film of 2022. While the film was predominantly based out of Kannada language, Bollywood struggled big time in terms of box office numbers this year.

Talking about how fans should not disrespect Bollywood films, Yash told Film Companion in an interview, “I don’t want the people of Karnataka to put any other industry down, because we have faced the same problem when everyone treated us the same way. We have worked hard to get that respect. After that, we cannot start disrespecting anyone. We should respect everybody. Respect Bollywood. Forget this north and south.”

The actor added that it’s not a good development when people start ridiculing Bollywood saying, ‘They are nothing’. “It’s just a phase. They have taught us so many things,” he added.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ became a blockbuster success at the box office and collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. A part 3 of the film will also be made, however no work on the next installment has begun yet.